107 Columbia Street - 3
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

107 Columbia Street - 3

107 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Amenities

Property Amenities
Fully renovated 5 bed, 2 bath luxury penthouse unit located just 5-7 minutes to Central Square is fully equipped with large eat-in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, modern quartz countertops, new porcelain tilework, and high pressure faucet with extension wand. Newly polished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living rooms. All bedrooms have private closets, large windows, high ceilings and amazing natural sunlight. 2 full baths have been updated with new tilework, new vanities, sinks, and showers. Excellent views of Cambridge from all rooms. Enjoy a private, outdoor, covered deck for summer lounging and drinks. Free laundry in the basement. Prime Central Square location very close to the Red Line subway/metro station. Near MIT, Kendall Square, Harvard, Technology Square. Walk to H Mart, Whole Foods, bars, and restaurants.
Lease Details: One year lease, broker fee waived

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have any available units?
107 Columbia Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have?
Some of 107 Columbia Street - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Columbia Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Columbia Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Columbia Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Columbia Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 107 Columbia Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Columbia Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 107 Columbia Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 107 Columbia Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Columbia Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Columbia Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
