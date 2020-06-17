107 Columbia Street - 3

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated 5 bed, 2 bath luxury penthouse unit located just 5-7 minutes to Central Square is fully equipped with large eat-in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, modern quartz countertops, new porcelain tilework, and high pressure faucet with extension wand. Newly polished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living rooms. All bedrooms have private closets, large windows, high ceilings and amazing natural sunlight. 2 full baths have been updated with new tilework, new vanities, sinks, and showers. Excellent views of Cambridge from all rooms. Enjoy a private, outdoor, covered deck for summer lounging and drinks. Free laundry in the basement. Prime Central Square location very close to the Red Line subway/metro station. Near MIT, Kendall Square, Harvard, Technology Square. Walk to H Mart, Whole Foods, bars, and restaurants.

Lease Details: One year lease, broker fee waived