Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
94 Marion St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

94 Marion St

94 Marion Street · (617) 637-3661
Location

94 Marion Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,890

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ALL NEW IN 2015, in the heart of Coolidge Corner, walk to Longwood Medical, excellent location, on the Green "C" sub express train line, a short walk to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, restaurants, university, nightlife, a truly fantastic location, inside find a brand new 2015, Martha Stewart white shaker kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher, walnut color hardwood floors, new paint, brand new bathroom with new cabinet for storage, new floor, new toilet, new vanity, new medicine cabinet, new shower tile, also newer windows and Private porch! All new and ready for you! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Marion St have any available units?
94 Marion St has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Marion St have?
Some of 94 Marion St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
94 Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Marion St pet-friendly?
No, 94 Marion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 94 Marion St offer parking?
No, 94 Marion St does not offer parking.
Does 94 Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Marion St have a pool?
No, 94 Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 94 Marion St have accessible units?
No, 94 Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Marion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Marion St has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Marion St have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Marion St does not have units with air conditioning.
