94 Marion St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

ALL NEW IN 2015, in the heart of Coolidge Corner, walk to Longwood Medical, excellent location, on the Green "C" sub express train line, a short walk to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, restaurants, university, nightlife, a truly fantastic location, inside find a brand new 2015, Martha Stewart white shaker kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher, walnut color hardwood floors, new paint, brand new bathroom with new cabinet for storage, new floor, new toilet, new vanity, new medicine cabinet, new shower tile, also newer windows and Private porch! All new and ready for you! Call today!