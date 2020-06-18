89 Marion Street

Amenities

Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.



In the heart of Coolidge Corner right off the Green Line, our picturesque studio apartment is a quick train ride to Fenway, Faneuil Hall and the Back Bay. Our space is perfect for solo adventures, business travel, or visiting students at the many neighboring universities. Sleep comfortably on pillow-top mattresses. Other features include heated bathroom floors and shared beautiful stainless steel full kitchens with crafted Italian Granite counter tops.