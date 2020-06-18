All apartments in Brookline
89 Marion Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

89 Marion Street

89 Marion Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Marion Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.

In the heart of Coolidge Corner right off the Green Line, our picturesque studio apartment is a quick train ride to Fenway, Faneuil Hall and the Back Bay. Our space is perfect for solo adventures, business travel, or visiting students at the many neighboring universities. Sleep comfortably on pillow-top mattresses. Other features include heated bathroom floors and shared beautiful stainless steel full kitchens with crafted Italian Granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Marion Street have any available units?
89 Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 89 Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
89 Marion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 89 Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 89 Marion Street offer parking?
No, 89 Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 89 Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Marion Street have a pool?
No, 89 Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 89 Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 89 Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Marion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
