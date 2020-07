Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator dogs allowed

Unit 7D Available 08/01/20 Sunny and Spacious Coolidge Corner pkg and balcony - Property Id: 314341



GORGEOUS 2 bedroom in a modern building in Coolidge Corner. Located on the top floor of an elevator building, this unit has great views, arge balcony. It also features a big living/dining room, updated kitchen and bath and plush wall-to-wall carpeting. Did I mention TONS of closet space?!

No Dogs Allowed



