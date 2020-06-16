50 Longwood Ave.

Amenities
Sunny & Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart of Coolidge Corner Brookline! This Building Is Professionally Managed And Features 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Building Manager, Newly Renovated Lobby, Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool + Patio Area, Laundry, Additional Storage, And One Garage Parking Spot! Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Heat + Hot Water Included, An Expansive Balcony With Views, Central Air Conditioning, Stainless Steal Appliances. Walk To Everything!! Enjoy The Convenience Of Local Restaurants, Cafes, Super Markets, Longwood Medical Area, Universities, MBTA Greeline C + D Trains. Available April 1st!
Terms: One year lease