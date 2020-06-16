All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 50 Longwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
50 Longwood Ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:16 AM

50 Longwood Ave.

50 Longwood Avenue · (617) 903-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Sunny & Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart of Coolidge Corner Brookline! This Building Is Professionally Managed And Features 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Building Manager, Newly Renovated Lobby, Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool + Patio Area, Laundry, Additional Storage, And One Garage Parking Spot! Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Heat + Hot Water Included, An Expansive Balcony With Views, Central Air Conditioning, Stainless Steal Appliances. Walk To Everything!! Enjoy The Convenience Of Local Restaurants, Cafes, Super Markets, Longwood Medical Area, Universities, MBTA Greeline C + D Trains. Available April 1st!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Longwood Ave. have any available units?
50 Longwood Ave. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Longwood Ave. have?
Some of 50 Longwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Longwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Longwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Longwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Longwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Longwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Longwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 50 Longwood Ave. has a pool.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 50 Longwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Longwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Longwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Longwood Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 Longwood Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity