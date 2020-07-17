All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 32 James St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
32 James St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

32 James St.

32 James Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 James Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautiful corner unit at James St and Pleasant St in the heart of Coolidge Corner! Sun-drenched with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms, living room, dining room. Renovated modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Private deck off the kitchen. Shared common area includes: bike room, extra storage, laundry facility and exercise room. Professionally managed building. Steps to Coolidge Corner "B", and "C" Green line. Close proximity to BU West Campus and Longwood Medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 James St. have any available units?
32 James St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 32 James St. have?
Some of 32 James St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 James St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 James St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 James St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 James St. is pet friendly.
Does 32 James St. offer parking?
No, 32 James St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 James St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 James St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 James St. have a pool?
No, 32 James St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 James St. have accessible units?
No, 32 James St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 James St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 James St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 James St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 James St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32 James St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity