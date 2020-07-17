32 James St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bike storage

Beautiful corner unit at James St and Pleasant St in the heart of Coolidge Corner! Sun-drenched with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms, living room, dining room. Renovated modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Private deck off the kitchen. Shared common area includes: bike room, extra storage, laundry facility and exercise room. Professionally managed building. Steps to Coolidge Corner "B", and "C" Green line. Close proximity to BU West Campus and Longwood Medical.