30 Gibbs St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking media room

Spacious 1095 Sq Ft. 1 Bedroom & Office with 1 Bathroom & large Foyer as you enter. Condo is located on Gibbs St in Coolidge Corner, Brookline. Unit has a Modern Kitchen with Modern Appliances & Modern Bathroom. 1 Parking avaialbe for rent. Heat and Hot Water included in rent. Short Walk to the Green Line T - (B & C) - Coolidge Corner Shops, Restaurants & Theatre. Close to Several Super Markets including Trader Joes, 24 Hour Star Market, Whole Foods, and Stop & Shop. Also, close to Boston University and the Longwood Medical Area. This is a Great Apartment in a Great Location! This won't Last!