30 Gibbs St.
30 Gibbs St.

30 Gibbs Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
30 Gibbs Street, Brookline, MA 02446
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
media room
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Spacious 1095 Sq Ft. 1 Bedroom &amp; Office with 1 Bathroom &amp; large Foyer as you enter. Condo is located on Gibbs St in Coolidge Corner, Brookline. Unit has a Modern Kitchen with Modern Appliances &amp; Modern Bathroom. 1 Parking avaialbe for rent. Heat and Hot Water included in rent. Short Walk to the Green Line T - (B &amp; C) - Coolidge Corner Shops, Restaurants &amp; Theatre. Close to Several Super Markets including Trader Joes, 24 Hour Star Market, Whole Foods, and Stop &amp; Shop. Also, close to Boston University and the Longwood Medical Area. This is a Great Apartment in a Great Location! This won't Last!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 30 Gibbs St. have any available units?
30 Gibbs St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 30 Gibbs St. have?
Some of 30 Gibbs St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Gibbs St. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Gibbs St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Gibbs St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Gibbs St. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Gibbs St. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Gibbs St. does offer parking.
Does 30 Gibbs St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Gibbs St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Gibbs St. have a pool?
No, 30 Gibbs St. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Gibbs St. have accessible units?
No, 30 Gibbs St. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Gibbs St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Gibbs St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Gibbs St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Gibbs St. does not have units with air conditioning.
