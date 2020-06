Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming apartment is on the first floor of a professionally managed condo complex. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. There is a washer and dryer in unit & Heat and hot water are included in the price. Parking is Avail. for rent. Less than a 5 minute walk to the C line and a 7 minute walk to the D line, this apartment could not be more convenient for people looking to access all areas of Boston! This unit will not last!!!