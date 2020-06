Amenities

Four bed, two full bath Brookline apartment, with parking (two spaces: one garage and one outdoor) and laundry included. Apartment has eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, Jacuzzi tub, stainless steel appliances, and gas heating system. Free laundry in unit. Building sits less than five minutes to the Green Line. Sorry, no undergraduate students.