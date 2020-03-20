All apartments in Brookline
201 Rawson Rd..

201 Rawson Road · (860) 424-2782
Location

201 Rawson Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Fantastic, extremely spacious Washington Square Brookline 3rd (top) floor unit available as of September 1st. It is a 3 BR, 1 bath, large dining room and living room. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Two Porches. Offers free laundry in the building. Rent is $3300.00 which includes heat and hot water. Walking distance to Beacon St and Washington Square and great transportation to the Longwood medical area and downtown areas. Perfect for Professional Graduate students or Mature working individuals! Please let me know if you have questions ! VIDEO ATTACHED! If you do not see it, please ask and I will send it along! Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have any available units?
201 Rawson Rd.. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 201 Rawson Rd.. have?
Some of 201 Rawson Rd..'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Rawson Rd.. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Rawson Rd.. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Rawson Rd.. pet-friendly?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. offer parking?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. does not offer parking.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have a pool?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have accessible units?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Rawson Rd.. has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Rawson Rd.. have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Rawson Rd.. does not have units with air conditioning.
