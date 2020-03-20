201 Rawson Rd..

Amenities

Fantastic, extremely spacious Washington Square Brookline 3rd (top) floor unit available as of September 1st. It is a 3 BR, 1 bath, large dining room and living room. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Two Porches. Offers free laundry in the building. Rent is $3300.00 which includes heat and hot water. Walking distance to Beacon St and Washington Square and great transportation to the Longwood medical area and downtown areas. Perfect for Professional Graduate students or Mature working individuals! Please let me know if you have questions ! VIDEO ATTACHED! If you do not see it, please ask and I will send it along! Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com



Terms: One year lease