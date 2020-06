Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER for a standard 12 month lease. This is a 2 two or 3 three bedroom apartment in Washington Square in the Brookline neighborhood of greater Boston. The living room has a door, and if used as a 3 bed, this will be your third bedroom. No living room if used this way. This apartment is in a building that has an elevator for easy move in and no more running up and down the stairs. This apartment includes the heat and hot water. Door on all rooms and one bedroom has a private porch! Giant kitchen and full size stove and refrigerator. Gorgeous hardwood floors run throughout the apartment. Unit painted by maintenance recently and well maintained. Green Line C line Washington Square T station right outside. Please send me an email david@eastcoastrealty.com above or call me at 617*708 4547



Terms: One year lease