Rennovated Garden Level Spacious 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Washington Square, Livingroom/Diningroom, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Full Bathroom, H/W Floors, Parking Space for 1 Car Included. Laundry Nearby. Pets OK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1728 Beacon St. have any available units?
1728 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1728 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1728 Beacon St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Beacon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. offers parking.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.