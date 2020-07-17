All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1728 Beacon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1728 Beacon St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1728 Beacon St.

1728 Beacon Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1728 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rennovated Garden Level Spacious 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Washington Square, Livingroom/Diningroom, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Full Bathroom, H/W Floors, Parking Space for 1 Car Included. Laundry Nearby. Pets OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Beacon St. have any available units?
1728 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1728 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1728 Beacon St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Beacon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. offers parking.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1728 Beacon St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity