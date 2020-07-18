All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

154 Thorndike St 2vc

154 Thorndike Street · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Thorndike Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2vc · Avail. Sep 1

$3,700

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2vc Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water, Short walk to BU, Coolidge Corner - Property Id: 241871

- Available September 1st
- Heat and hot water included
- Near T (Green Line B/C)
- Affordable 4 bed/1 bath in Brookline (one of the bedrooms is smaller)
- Short walk to Boston University, Coolidge Corner, Trader Joe's
- Laundry in the basement
- Call/Text or email to schedule a showing. Thanks!
* Owner pays for 1/2 of the broker fee! *
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/154-thorndike-st-brookline-ma-unit-2vc/241871
Property Id 241871

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have any available units?
154 Thorndike St 2vc has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have?
Some of 154 Thorndike St 2vc's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Thorndike St 2vc currently offering any rent specials?
154 Thorndike St 2vc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Thorndike St 2vc pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Thorndike St 2vc is pet friendly.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc offer parking?
No, 154 Thorndike St 2vc does not offer parking.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Thorndike St 2vc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have a pool?
No, 154 Thorndike St 2vc does not have a pool.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have accessible units?
No, 154 Thorndike St 2vc does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Thorndike St 2vc has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Thorndike St 2vc have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Thorndike St 2vc does not have units with air conditioning.
