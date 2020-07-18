154 Thorndike St 2vc

Amenities
Unit 2vc Available 09/01/20 Heat/hot water, Short walk to BU, Coolidge Corner - Property Id: 241871
- Available September 1st
- Heat and hot water included
- Near T (Green Line B/C)
- Affordable 4 bed/1 bath in Brookline (one of the bedrooms is smaller)
- Short walk to Boston University, Coolidge Corner, Trader Joe's
- Laundry in the basement
* Owner pays for 1/2 of the broker fee! *
No Dogs Allowed
