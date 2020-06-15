14 Leverett St 2

Amenities
Hidden Gem In Brookline Village - D Line, 6/1 - Property Id: 276655
Located in the heart of Brookline Village, this 2 bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops, exposed brick accents, tons of sunlight, and hardwood floors throughout. Access to laundry in the basement. Square rooms make this unit feel larger than it is - pets negotiable, heat and hot water included. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for all your real estate needs!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276655
No Dogs Allowed
