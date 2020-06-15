All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

14 Leverett St 2

14 Leverett Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

14 Leverett Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Hidden Gem In Brookline Village - D Line, 6/1 - Property Id: 276655

Located in the heart of Brookline Village, this 2 bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops, exposed brick accents, tons of sunlight, and hardwood floors throughout. Access to laundry in the basement. Square rooms make this unit feel larger than it is - pets negotiable, heat and hot water included. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for all your real estate needs!
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Leverett St 2 have any available units?
14 Leverett St 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Leverett St 2 have?
Some of 14 Leverett St 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Leverett St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Leverett St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Leverett St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 offer parking?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 have a pool?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 have accessible units?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Leverett St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Leverett St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Leverett St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
