All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1021 Beacon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1021 Beacon St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

1021 Beacon St.

1021 Beacon Street · (617) 232-3001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious top floor two bedroom in a Classic brownstone is a real charmer! Enormous front facing living room & Dining Area is flooded with light from the Beautiful windows! Large kitchen with skylight,to ns of cabinets and dishwasher. Two Large bedrooms with roomy closets- No need to figure out "Who gets the small bedroom" with this Unit!. Hall coat closet, long hallway leading away from the common areas to the bedrooms in the back- Make it a gallery space! Heat & Hot water Included- what a deal! Perfect locations steps to the St Mary's T stop, Whole foods, hardware store, half a dozen restaurants right on your block! Enjoy Brookline life at its best! Plan your Marathon viewing party for next year!.Coin op washer dryer in basement. Video available. Call or text Eileen 617-875-9788

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Beacon St. have any available units?
1021 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1021 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1021 Beacon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Beacon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1021 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Beacon St. offers parking.
Does 1021 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Beacon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1021 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1021 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1021 Beacon St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity