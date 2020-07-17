1021 Beacon St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This spacious top floor two bedroom in a Classic brownstone is a real charmer! Enormous front facing living room & Dining Area is flooded with light from the Beautiful windows! Large kitchen with skylight,to ns of cabinets and dishwasher. Two Large bedrooms with roomy closets- No need to figure out "Who gets the small bedroom" with this Unit!. Hall coat closet, long hallway leading away from the common areas to the bedrooms in the back- Make it a gallery space! Heat & Hot water Included- what a deal! Perfect locations steps to the St Mary's T stop, Whole foods, hardware store, half a dozen restaurants right on your block! Enjoy Brookline life at its best! Plan your Marathon viewing party for next year!.Coin op washer dryer in basement. Video available. Call or text Eileen 617-875-9788



Terms: One year lease