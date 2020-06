Amenities

Luxury, FURNISHED 750 sq. ft penthouse. Lease term and rent are negotiable. By owner, no fee. Beautiful top floor, one bedroom unit just blocks from Symphony Hall, right on the Back Bay/Fenway line. Convenient to Green Line MBTA and Commuter Rail. Building is non-smoking. Due upon lease signing: first month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Terms: One year lease