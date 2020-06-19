All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Nira.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Nira
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

9 Nira

9 Nira Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Nira Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated in 2018. This beautiful gut rehabbed 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor (left side) in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room modern kitchen with a granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system and Central A/C. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared backyard and back deck. Off-street parking available for $140/month. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus-lines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Nira have any available units?
9 Nira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Nira have?
Some of 9 Nira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Nira currently offering any rent specials?
9 Nira isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Nira pet-friendly?
No, 9 Nira is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Nira offer parking?
Yes, 9 Nira does offer parking.
Does 9 Nira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Nira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Nira have a pool?
No, 9 Nira does not have a pool.
Does 9 Nira have accessible units?
No, 9 Nira does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Nira have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Nira does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College