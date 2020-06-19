Renovated in 2018. This beautiful gut rehabbed 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor (left side) in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room modern kitchen with a granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system and Central A/C. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared backyard and back deck. Off-street parking available for $140/month. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus-lines
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 9 Nira have?
Some of 9 Nira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
