Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated in 2018. This beautiful gut rehabbed 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor (left side) in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room modern kitchen with a granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system and Central A/C. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared backyard and back deck. Off-street parking available for $140/month. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus-lines