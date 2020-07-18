All apartments in Boston
9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0

9 Fan Pier Blvd · (617) 419-0584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
This is a great luxury studio apartment in Boston's Seaport District! The unit is equipped with laundry in unit, a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, and central heat & A/C. As a resident you'll also have access to a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor terrace, and many other social areas. Just keep in mind that things rent fast so don't wait to inquire for more information!

MBTA Access:
- Silver Line: Courthouse Station
- Red Line: South Station
- Commuter Rail: South Station

*Price may reflect the annual net effective rent with any rent concessions being offered.
*Prices, specials, and availability subject to change.
*Photos may be of a model or vacant unit not reflecting exact available.

(RLNE5902748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have any available units?
9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have?
Some of 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 is pet friendly.
Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 offer parking?
Yes, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 offers parking.
Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have a pool?
No, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have accessible units?
No, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Fan Pier Blvd # 0 has units with dishwashers.
