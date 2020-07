Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Sunny NORTH END 1 bedroom alcove with PRIVATE roof deck is located on a quiet street in the heart of the NORTH END . This unit features high ceilings, exposed brick , hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. Steps from MBTA and close to coffee shops and Italian eateries and minutes away from Faneuil Hall. It is a must see. Video available upon request. 9-1 move in date Call Maria for showing