All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 83 West Brookline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
83 West Brookline
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

83 West Brookline

83 West Brookline Street · (617) 861-7434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

83 West Brookline Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious Penthouse duplex with 2 Beds and 1.5 Baths in a prime South End location. This newly renovated unit features incredible city views and is flooded with natural light from its many windows including skylights. There are two generously sized bedrooms on one level with a perfectly situated full bathroom in between the bedrooms. The upstairs houses the open concept kitchen and large living area with dramatic vaulted ceilings. There is a half bathroom on this level which includes a washer dryer. Other notable features include hardwood floors throughout, central air, gas cooking, and high end appliances. Just steps from Blackstone Park and fabulous South End shops and restaurants, this home is not to be missed. Available 9/1/2020. Broker fee equal to one months rent due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 West Brookline have any available units?
83 West Brookline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 West Brookline have?
Some of 83 West Brookline's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 West Brookline currently offering any rent specials?
83 West Brookline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 West Brookline pet-friendly?
No, 83 West Brookline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 83 West Brookline offer parking?
No, 83 West Brookline does not offer parking.
Does 83 West Brookline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 West Brookline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 West Brookline have a pool?
No, 83 West Brookline does not have a pool.
Does 83 West Brookline have accessible units?
No, 83 West Brookline does not have accessible units.
Does 83 West Brookline have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 West Brookline does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 83 West Brookline?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity