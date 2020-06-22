83 West Brookline

Amenities

Bright and Spacious Penthouse duplex with 2 Beds and 1.5 Baths in a prime South End location. This newly renovated unit features incredible city views and is flooded with natural light from its many windows including skylights. There are two generously sized bedrooms on one level with a perfectly situated full bathroom in between the bedrooms. The upstairs houses the open concept kitchen and large living area with dramatic vaulted ceilings. There is a half bathroom on this level which includes a washer dryer. Other notable features include hardwood floors throughout, central air, gas cooking, and high end appliances. Just steps from Blackstone Park and fabulous South End shops and restaurants, this home is not to be missed. Available 9/1/2020. Broker fee equal to one months rent due at lease signing.