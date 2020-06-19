All apartments in Boston
83 Chelsea St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

83 Chelsea St.

83 Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

83 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
new construction
First unit in a large 3 family in booming East Boston! Brand-new construction, hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and disposal. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features gorgeous bay windows. Bathroom has newly-installed granite walls and walk-in shower with modern built-in shelving. This prime location is between Maverick and Airport stations, and only a short walk to Bremen Street Park, YMCA, dog park, and waterfront dining. Pets negotiable. Landlord will install coin-op W/D. * Move-in costs: first month, security deposit, and broker fee (= x3 rent) * Video tour available!! Available: NOW

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Chelsea St. have any available units?
83 Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Chelsea St. have?
Some of 83 Chelsea St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
83 Chelsea St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Chelsea St. is pet friendly.
Does 83 Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 83 Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 83 Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Chelsea St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 83 Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 83 Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 83 Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Chelsea St. has units with dishwashers.
