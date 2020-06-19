83 Chelsea St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry new construction

First unit in a large 3 family in booming East Boston! Brand-new construction, hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and disposal. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features gorgeous bay windows. Bathroom has newly-installed granite walls and walk-in shower with modern built-in shelving. This prime location is between Maverick and Airport stations, and only a short walk to Bremen Street Park, YMCA, dog park, and waterfront dining. Pets negotiable. Landlord will install coin-op W/D. * Move-in costs: first month, security deposit, and broker fee (= x3 rent) * Video tour available!! Available: NOW



Terms: One year lease