82 Highland St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Rare and spacious single-family living in prime Fort Hill location. Entry vestibule leads to gracious reception hall with powder room and grand staircase lit by huge window with transom that unifies the three level home. Living level features high ceilings, significant detail and desirable circular flow. Spacious bow front living room leads through original pocket door to elegant dining room w/butler's pantry, both with corner decorative fireplaces. Eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, extra large cabinets and pantry, plus door out to landscaped patio. The second level features three extra large bedrooms including master with dual access bath with whirlpool tub. Top floor has three additional bedrooms, one with wet bar, plus full bath. Unfinished attic and partially finished basement for outstanding on-site storage. Full-sized laundry. Parking for up to 4 cars plus an enormous, beautifully landscaped private yard. Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04f5biEN6c4&t=4s