Boston, MA
82 Highland St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

82 Highland St

82 Highland Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

82 Highland Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Rare and spacious single-family living in prime Fort Hill location. Entry vestibule leads to gracious reception hall with powder room and grand staircase lit by huge window with transom that unifies the three level home. Living level features high ceilings, significant detail and desirable circular flow. Spacious bow front living room leads through original pocket door to elegant dining room w/butler's pantry, both with corner decorative fireplaces. Eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, extra large cabinets and pantry, plus door out to landscaped patio. The second level features three extra large bedrooms including master with dual access bath with whirlpool tub. Top floor has three additional bedrooms, one with wet bar, plus full bath. Unfinished attic and partially finished basement for outstanding on-site storage. Full-sized laundry. Parking for up to 4 cars plus an enormous, beautifully landscaped private yard. Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04f5biEN6c4&t=4s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Highland St have any available units?
82 Highland St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Highland St have?
Some of 82 Highland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
82 Highland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Highland St pet-friendly?
No, 82 Highland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 82 Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 82 Highland St does offer parking.
Does 82 Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Highland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Highland St have a pool?
Yes, 82 Highland St has a pool.
Does 82 Highland St have accessible units?
No, 82 Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Highland St has units with dishwashers.
