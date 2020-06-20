Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom EAST side apartment for rent! Natural sunlight gleams into this unit exposing the beautiful hardwood flooring and is hands down the Best location in all of South Boston. Walking distance to the beach, bars and all of the action like the Broadway, Capo, Loco and Lincoln. You're one of the first stops on the bus route to make your commute quick and easy and can get into the Seaport by taking an uber or on foot! Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful Eat-in kitchen and two FULL size bathrooms! Additional amenities include laundry in building, equal size bedrooms all offering closets and dishwasher/disposal. Call today, you don't want to miss out on this one!



Terms: One year lease