Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

81 P

81 P Street · (617) 323-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 P Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom EAST side apartment for rent! Natural sunlight gleams into this unit exposing the beautiful hardwood flooring and is hands down the Best location in all of South Boston. Walking distance to the beach, bars and all of the action like the Broadway, Capo, Loco and Lincoln. You're one of the first stops on the bus route to make your commute quick and easy and can get into the Seaport by taking an uber or on foot! Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful Eat-in kitchen and two FULL size bathrooms! Additional amenities include laundry in building, equal size bedrooms all offering closets and dishwasher/disposal. Call today, you don't want to miss out on this one!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 P have any available units?
81 P doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 P have?
Some of 81 P's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 P currently offering any rent specials?
81 P isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 P pet-friendly?
No, 81 P is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 81 P offer parking?
No, 81 P does not offer parking.
Does 81 P have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 P does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 P have a pool?
No, 81 P does not have a pool.
Does 81 P have accessible units?
No, 81 P does not have accessible units.
Does 81 P have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 P has units with dishwashers.
