All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 Mt Hood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 Mt Hood Rd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

8 Mt Hood Rd

8 Mount Hood Road · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Mount Hood Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Move in September 1st - there is no fee! No security deposit, just first and last to move in! No application fee either Large 4 bedroom with NO living room, there are 4 big bedrooms but there is NO living room, ample closet space, huge eat in kitchen fits a table, tons of closets throughout, nice hardwood floors, great cabinet space and counter space, heat and hot water are included with the rent, tons of space in the apartment, laundry in the basement operated by card system, amazing location you can walk to the Wholefoods supermarket just 2 blocks away, near the B line and also walking distance to the C and D line in Brookline in 10 minutes. Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street across from the Washington Street T stop on the B line train. Quick walk to Washington Square Brookline C train and also the D line in 10 minutes. Take the T ride to Hynes convention, Newbury street, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, BU, BC, Kenmore, Harvard Avenue, Packard's corner, Downtown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have any available units?
8 Mt Hood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Mt Hood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mt Hood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mt Hood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Mt Hood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd offer parking?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have a pool?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have accessible units?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mt Hood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Mt Hood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Mt Hood Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity