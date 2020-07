Amenities

Lovely spacious one bedroom one bathroom garden unit located in a professional managed building. This unit features a large living room that opens to the dining area. Newly renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and generous cabinet space. The bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed with plenty room for a desk and/or large dresser. The unit comes with an additional storage unit. Common laundry. Close to Brookline, BU & BC, and the MBTA green line as well as Whole Foods and all the local restaurants and shops. What else are you asking for? Owner pays for heat and hot water. No pets allowed. No smoking in the unit. First month, one month security and one month broker fee required. Good Credit a MUST!