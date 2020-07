Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredibly located 2-bedroom condo on serene tree-lined street in South End's 8 Streets neighborhood. Beautifully renovated European kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, crisp tile bath, hardwood floors throughout, and central A/C and heating. Features a private deck overlooking Ring gold Park. Minutes to The Buttery and many other shops. Stroll the neighborhood for casual or elegant dining. Close to the T and easily accessible to highways.



Terms: One year lease