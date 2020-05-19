75 West School St.

Amenities

Brand new luxury rental community in Charlestown! These sleek, high-end finishes will put all the other apartments you've seen to shame. The ultra convenient location is within steps distance to the Orange Line T station! Within one stop (2 minute ride according to mbta.com) you are in Boston's North Station. If you drive then you can be on route 93 within 5 minutes. It's steps to a new Whole Foods Supermarket and plenty of great restaurants, convenience, and nightlife. If you don't want to stick around Charlestown, you can even head over the bridge into the North End and Faneuil Hall. You can leave the car at home and go catch a game at the Garden without paying for parking! The unit features: -Condo-Quality Fixtures, Lighting, and Finishes -Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances -Counter-Depth Refrigerators with Ice Makers -Contemporary Cabinetry -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Central Air Conditioning -Full-Size Whirlpool Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! -Stone Countertops -High-End Kohler Fixtures -Full Designer Bathroom -Beautiful Wood Flooring in Living Areas and Kitchen. -Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpet in Bedrooms -Spacious Layouts -2,000 Square Foot Community Roof Deck with Trellis and Grill -Residents Lounge with Catering Kitchen -State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Bike Storage / Zip Cars -Garage Parking Available -Professional Management and Maintenance -Cats and dogs -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease