Boston, MA
75 West School St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

75 West School St.

75 West School Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 West School Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Brand new luxury rental community in Charlestown! These sleek, high-end finishes will put all the other apartments you've seen to shame. The ultra convenient location is within steps distance to the Orange Line T station! Within one stop (2 minute ride according to mbta.com) you are in Boston's North Station. If you drive then you can be on route 93 within 5 minutes. It's steps to a new Whole Foods Supermarket and plenty of great restaurants, convenience, and nightlife. If you don't want to stick around Charlestown, you can even head over the bridge into the North End and Faneuil Hall. You can leave the car at home and go catch a game at the Garden without paying for parking! The unit features: -Condo-Quality Fixtures, Lighting, and Finishes -Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances -Counter-Depth Refrigerators with Ice Makers -Contemporary Cabinetry -Dishwasher, Disposal, and Built-in Microwave -Central Air Conditioning -Full-Size Whirlpool Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! -Stone Countertops -High-End Kohler Fixtures -Full Designer Bathroom -Beautiful Wood Flooring in Living Areas and Kitchen. -Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpet in Bedrooms -Spacious Layouts -2,000 Square Foot Community Roof Deck with Trellis and Grill -Residents Lounge with Catering Kitchen -State-of-the-Art Fitness Center -Bike Storage / Zip Cars -Garage Parking Available -Professional Management and Maintenance -Cats and dogs -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 West School St. have any available units?
75 West School St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 West School St. have?
Some of 75 West School St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 West School St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 West School St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 West School St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 West School St. is pet friendly.
Does 75 West School St. offer parking?
Yes, 75 West School St. does offer parking.
Does 75 West School St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 West School St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 West School St. have a pool?
Yes, 75 West School St. has a pool.
Does 75 West School St. have accessible units?
No, 75 West School St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 West School St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 West School St. has units with dishwashers.
