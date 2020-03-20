All apartments in Boston
75 Peterborough St.
75 Peterborough St.

75 Peterborough Street · (978) 314-8928
Location

75 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This signature luxury apartment complex in the heart of the city blends the charm of an old Boston neighborhood with all the modern conveniences that you need to simplify your busy life - from concierge service to garage parking to fully appointed kitchens and high-speed internet access. This apartment home comes with plush wall to wall carpeting in the living/dining room, & bedrooms. In the kitchen you will find tile floors, a granite breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher and disposal - the kitchen is also open to the living room which allows for seamless entertaining. The two bedrooms are very spacious with ample closet space. The living room is also very large, this apartment can fit plenty of furniture so it has potential for several layouts. The apartment has a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. The building offers a front desk attended concierge service, a fitness center, garage parking, & elegant public areas. LOCATION This complex is located on Peterborough St. right in the heart of Boston's Fenway neighborhood. The walkability in this location is incredible. Less than a mile in each direction you can find; Back Bay's Newbury Street, the South End, Northeastern University, Boston University, Boston Symphony Hall, the Copley Mall & Prudential Center, Longwood Medical Area, and the Charles River. The immediate neighborhood has all the conveniences you really need for groceries you have Shaw's Supermarket (475 ft. away), Whole Foods (0.5 miles), and several other corner shops. For food you have some great lunch spots and fine dining. The nightlife in the area is some of the best in the city, especially when the Red Sox are in town. The area boasts tons of restaurants/bars of every style including; sports bars (Cask N Flagon, Game On etc.), lounges/dance clubs (Tequila Rain), & live music venues (House of Blues). Luckily for you this complex is tucked away on a quiet tree line side street so you won't have to deal directly with everything that is happening right around the corner. Public transportation in the area allows you to have easy access to every other part of the city via the Green Line- there are several stops in the area including Fenway & Kenmore. There are also several bus stops in the neighborhood. If you happen to work for one of Boston's hospitals you have the convenience of the free Partners Shuttle which stops right around the corner with transportation to LMA & MGH.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Peterborough St. have any available units?
75 Peterborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Peterborough St. have?
Some of 75 Peterborough St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Peterborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Peterborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Peterborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Peterborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 75 Peterborough St. offer parking?
Yes, 75 Peterborough St. does offer parking.
Does 75 Peterborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Peterborough St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Peterborough St. have a pool?
No, 75 Peterborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Peterborough St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Peterborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Peterborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Peterborough St. has units with dishwashers.
