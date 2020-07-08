All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

75 Brainerd

75 Brainerd Road · (617) 829-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,249

Studio · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
gym
green community
bbq/grill
This third and final piece to Allston's eco-friendly neighborhood will change the way you think about sustainable, luxury living. Boasting platinum LEED certification, This gorgeous building is designed and constructed to meet the most stringent guidelines for eco-conscious architecture while still delivering the highest levels of luxury lifestyle to its residents. Eco Allston is the perfect mix of green construction, luxury design, and smart price points. Construction will be completed for September move in's. Call now to make an appointment.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Brainerd have any available units?
75 Brainerd has a unit available for $2,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Brainerd have?
Some of 75 Brainerd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Brainerd currently offering any rent specials?
75 Brainerd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Brainerd pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Brainerd is pet friendly.
Does 75 Brainerd offer parking?
No, 75 Brainerd does not offer parking.
Does 75 Brainerd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Brainerd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Brainerd have a pool?
No, 75 Brainerd does not have a pool.
Does 75 Brainerd have accessible units?
No, 75 Brainerd does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Brainerd have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Brainerd does not have units with dishwashers.
