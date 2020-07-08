75 Brainerd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging gym green community bbq/grill

This third and final piece to Allston's eco-friendly neighborhood will change the way you think about sustainable, luxury living. Boasting platinum LEED certification, This gorgeous building is designed and constructed to meet the most stringent guidelines for eco-conscious architecture while still delivering the highest levels of luxury lifestyle to its residents. Eco Allston is the perfect mix of green construction, luxury design, and smart price points. Construction will be completed for September move in's. Call now to make an appointment.



Terms: One year lease