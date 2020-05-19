74 Allston St.

Amenities

Virtual tour link to property. Copy and paste the link below into search bar. https://youtu.be/7-FWAefo-Hc?fbclid=IwAR1b5-O7puEhSjqYA4ccWpeA8K0DCPYp-xeF48vm85Xn4Pt5oXi8xRaK_iA This lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath apartment is available Sept 1st. Laundry is in the basement. Easy street parking by permit. Centrally located. Nicely maintained apartment near Comm Ave. on Allston St. near grocery store, pharmacy, several gyms, and many restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Fully painted, all new hardwood floors and tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. There are 3 Extra Large Sunny bedrooms. Tenants pay gas heat and hot water. The apt is near the Green B Line, 57 Bus, 66 Bus, 64 Bus, bars, restaurants, and shops. Coin operated laundry in basement. No smoking. Easy street parking by permit. Centrally located. 2 tandem spots available for $150 each per month. Virtual tour link to property. Copy and paste the link below into search bar. https://youtu.be/7-FWAefo-Hc?fbclid=IwAR1b5-O7puEhSjqYA4ccWpeA8K0DCPYp-xeF48vm85Xn4Pt5oXi8xRaK_iA



Terms: One year lease