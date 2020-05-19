All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

74 Allston St.

74 Allston Street · (781) 608-7695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 Allston Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Virtual tour link to property. Copy and paste the link below into search bar. https://youtu.be/7-FWAefo-Hc?fbclid=IwAR1b5-O7puEhSjqYA4ccWpeA8K0DCPYp-xeF48vm85Xn4Pt5oXi8xRaK_iA This lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath apartment is available Sept 1st. Laundry is in the basement. Easy street parking by permit. Centrally located. Nicely maintained apartment near Comm Ave. on Allston St. near grocery store, pharmacy, several gyms, and many restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Fully painted, all new hardwood floors and tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. There are 3 Extra Large Sunny bedrooms. Tenants pay gas heat and hot water. The apt is near the Green B Line, 57 Bus, 66 Bus, 64 Bus, bars, restaurants, and shops. Coin operated laundry in basement. No smoking. Easy street parking by permit. Centrally located. 2 tandem spots available for $150 each per month. Virtual tour link to property. Copy and paste the link below into search bar. https://youtu.be/7-FWAefo-Hc?fbclid=IwAR1b5-O7puEhSjqYA4ccWpeA8K0DCPYp-xeF48vm85Xn4Pt5oXi8xRaK_iA

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Allston St. have any available units?
74 Allston St. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Allston St. have?
Some of 74 Allston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Allston St. currently offering any rent specials?
74 Allston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Allston St. pet-friendly?
No, 74 Allston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 74 Allston St. offer parking?
No, 74 Allston St. does not offer parking.
Does 74 Allston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Allston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Allston St. have a pool?
No, 74 Allston St. does not have a pool.
Does 74 Allston St. have accessible units?
No, 74 Allston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Allston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Allston St. has units with dishwashers.
