Free rent for October! Renovated in 2015. Beautiful 5 bed 1 bath unit on the third floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C/ In-unit laundry. Private rear porch 1 off-street parking included in the rent. Easy access to the orange line train station. Cat allowed for $25/month. Dog is additional $75/month upon landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Walnut have any available units?
73 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Walnut have?
Some of 73 Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
73 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 73 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 73 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 73 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Walnut have a pool?
No, 73 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 73 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 73 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.