All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 73 Walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
73 Walnut
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

73 Walnut

73 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

73 Walnut Street, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Free rent for October! Renovated in 2015. Beautiful 5 bed 1 bath unit on the third floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C/ In-unit laundry. Private rear porch 1 off-street parking included in the rent. Easy access to the orange line train station. Cat allowed for $25/month. Dog is additional $75/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Walnut have any available units?
73 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Walnut have?
Some of 73 Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
73 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 73 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 73 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 73 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Walnut have a pool?
No, 73 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 73 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 73 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College