Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Free rent for October! Renovated in 2015. Beautiful 5 bed 1 bath unit on the third floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C/ In-unit laundry. Private rear porch 1 off-street parking included in the rent. Easy access to the orange line train station. Cat allowed for $25/month. Dog is additional $75/month upon landlord