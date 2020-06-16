All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 7 Grimes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
7 Grimes Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:12 PM

7 Grimes Street

7 Grimes Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Grimes Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
A MUST SEE West side single family home in the heart of South Boston! Enjoy this very spacious 3 Bedroom+ office , 1 bathroom, 2 story Duplex with a ton of excellent features. Spacious/ well equipped Kitchen, living room, and charming PRIVATE courtyard- great for outdoor activities. Walk in on the first floor and you have kitchen ( includes dishwasher and refrigerator), spacious living room that gets a ton of natural light, and a very spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Walk upstairs- and you have 2 large, equally proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space, one smaller bedroom ( full bed recommended) with a good sized closet- and one FULLY RENOVATED bathroom. IN UNIT washer/dryer. Pet Negotiable. Just steps away from all of the amazing restaurants, shops, and public transportation South Boston has to offer! Available Sep 1st !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Grimes Street have any available units?
7 Grimes Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Grimes Street have?
Some of 7 Grimes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Grimes Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Grimes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Grimes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Grimes Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Grimes Street offer parking?
No, 7 Grimes Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Grimes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Grimes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Grimes Street have a pool?
No, 7 Grimes Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Grimes Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Grimes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Grimes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Grimes Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Grimes Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity