7 Grimes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated courtyard refrigerator

A MUST SEE West side single family home in the heart of South Boston! Enjoy this very spacious 3 Bedroom+ office , 1 bathroom, 2 story Duplex with a ton of excellent features. Spacious/ well equipped Kitchen, living room, and charming PRIVATE courtyard- great for outdoor activities. Walk in on the first floor and you have kitchen ( includes dishwasher and refrigerator), spacious living room that gets a ton of natural light, and a very spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Walk upstairs- and you have 2 large, equally proportioned bedrooms with ample closet space, one smaller bedroom ( full bed recommended) with a good sized closet- and one FULLY RENOVATED bathroom. IN UNIT washer/dryer. Pet Negotiable. Just steps away from all of the amazing restaurants, shops, and public transportation South Boston has to offer! Available Sep 1st !!