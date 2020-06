Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER for 1895. Cleveland Circle area for SEPTEMBER. Giant bedrooms! Huge kitchen and full size stove! This is a one or two bedroom apartment that can be used as a two bedroom if needed. The living room shown in the picture has a sliding standard doorways that can be turned into a bedroom. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price of the apartment. Parking is available for a fee out back. Walk to the B, C, or D line trains for the commuters dream. Laundry is in the complex around the corner. CATS OK! To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At Dave@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease