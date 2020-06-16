All apartments in Boston
68 Day Street
68 Day Street

68 Day Street · (617) 360-1539
Location

68 Day Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
68 Day Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. FREE APRIL RENT! Brand new, renovated unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, central air and in unit washer and dryer. Located in close proximity to the E Train on the Green Line, Orange Line, Hyde Square, Stop & Shop,Whole Foods, Centre Street restaurants, MSPCA animal hospital, VA hospital, and the Jamaica Pond. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. LEASE IS THROUGH 8/31/21. Will also take apps for 9/1 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532043 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Day Street have any available units?
68 Day Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Day Street have?
Some of 68 Day Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Day Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Day Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Day Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Day Street is pet friendly.
Does 68 Day Street offer parking?
No, 68 Day Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 Day Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Day Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Day Street have a pool?
No, 68 Day Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Day Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Day Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Day Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Day Street does not have units with dishwashers.
