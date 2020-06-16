Amenities

68 Day Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. FREE APRIL RENT! Brand new, renovated unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, central air and in unit washer and dryer. Located in close proximity to the E Train on the Green Line, Orange Line, Hyde Square, Stop & Shop,Whole Foods, Centre Street restaurants, MSPCA animal hospital, VA hospital, and the Jamaica Pond. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. LEASE IS THROUGH 8/31/21. Will also take apps for 9/1 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532043 ]