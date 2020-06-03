673 East 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

2 Available 09/01/20 BRAND NEW RENO // 3-BED WITH DECK + TWO FLOORS // SEPT. 1ST



Property Features:

- Beautifully finished kitchen w/ high ceilings, oversized island, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, TONS of cabinet space, gas range, built-in microwave, and double door fridge w/ freezer drawer (MUST SEE!)

- Small living room right off kitchen with wall mount ready for TV

- Direct access to private back deck off kitchen

- Central air/heating throughout

- Beautiful hardwoods throughout

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Huge front facing en-suite masted bedroom w/ double vanity

- Bedrooms 2 and 3 on the second level

- Built-in speakers throughout the house



Unit is currently under construction and ready for Sept.1st .

Video tour available!!!



$4,000/month (no utilities included)

Available Sept. 1st 2020

First, Security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing



To schedule a tour, call/text or email:

James Riel

JR Associates | Residential Brokerage

james @ jrassociates.co



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/673-e-6th-st-boston-ma-02127-usa-unit-2/32457114-7fb5-4be7-8e84-d35ec0117b6e



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968971)