673 East 6th Street

Amenities
2 Available 09/01/20 BRAND NEW RENO // 3-BED WITH DECK + TWO FLOORS // SEPT. 1ST
Property Features:
- Beautifully finished kitchen w/ high ceilings, oversized island, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, TONS of cabinet space, gas range, built-in microwave, and double door fridge w/ freezer drawer (MUST SEE!)
- Small living room right off kitchen with wall mount ready for TV
- Direct access to private back deck off kitchen
- Central air/heating throughout
- Beautiful hardwoods throughout
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Huge front facing en-suite masted bedroom w/ double vanity
- Bedrooms 2 and 3 on the second level
- Built-in speakers throughout the house
Unit is currently under construction and ready for Sept.1st .
Video tour available!!!
$4,000/month (no utilities included)
Available Sept. 1st 2020
First, Security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing
To schedule a tour, call/text or email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/673-e-6th-st-boston-ma-02127-usa-unit-2/32457114-7fb5-4be7-8e84-d35ec0117b6e
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5968971)