All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 673 East 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
673 East 6th Street
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

673 East 6th Street

673 East Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

673 East Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Available 09/01/20 BRAND NEW RENO // 3-BED WITH DECK + TWO FLOORS // SEPT. 1ST

Property Features:
- Beautifully finished kitchen w/ high ceilings, oversized island, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, TONS of cabinet space, gas range, built-in microwave, and double door fridge w/ freezer drawer (MUST SEE!)
- Small living room right off kitchen with wall mount ready for TV
- Direct access to private back deck off kitchen
- Central air/heating throughout
- Beautiful hardwoods throughout
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Huge front facing en-suite masted bedroom w/ double vanity
- Bedrooms 2 and 3 on the second level
- Built-in speakers throughout the house

Unit is currently under construction and ready for Sept.1st .
Video tour available!!!

$4,000/month (no utilities included)
Available Sept. 1st 2020
First, Security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing

To schedule a tour, call/text or email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/673-e-6th-st-boston-ma-02127-usa-unit-2/32457114-7fb5-4be7-8e84-d35ec0117b6e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 East 6th Street have any available units?
673 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 East 6th Street have?
Some of 673 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
673 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 673 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 673 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 673 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 673 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 673 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 673 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 673 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 673 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College