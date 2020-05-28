All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

651 Dorchester

651 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

651 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This gorgeous floor through 2 bedroom apartment is available January 1st. The apartment building is located directly across from the Andrew Sq MBTA Station on the Red Line which means short commute Downtown for work. The entire apartment is lined with gleaming hardwood floors and spacious throughout. Large living room has bow front windows and high ceilings. Each of the 2 bedrooms are equal size with large closets and windows. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinets and modern appliance. Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Dorchester have any available units?
651 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 651 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
651 Dorchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Dorchester pet-friendly?
No, 651 Dorchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 651 Dorchester offer parking?
No, 651 Dorchester does not offer parking.
Does 651 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Dorchester have a pool?
No, 651 Dorchester does not have a pool.
Does 651 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 651 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Dorchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Dorchester have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Dorchester does not have units with air conditioning.
