65 Middle St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*** NEWLY RENOVATED PET FRIENDLY 1 BEDROOM LOCATED JUST 2 BLOCKS TO T STOP! APARTMENT FEATURES NEW PARQUET HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, AND MODERN TILED BATHROOM. NEW FREE COMMON LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT AND COMMON DECK OFFERING CITY VIEWS ROUND OFF THIS UNITS APPEAL. EASY STREET PARKING. LOCATED JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, ANDREW SQ T STOP, SEAPORT DISTRICT, PARKS/BEACHES, AND ALL OF SOUTHIES HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE. ***UNIT HAS BEEN PAINTED LIGHT GREY AS SEEN IN THE VIDEO***.



Terms: One year lease