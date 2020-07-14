All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

643 Morton Street

643 Morton Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

643 Morton Street, Boston, MA 02126
Wellington Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Move in ready, big and bright, four bedroom apartment with high ceilings on 2nd floor. Recent improvements including fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Big bedrooms with ample closet space..Eat in kitchen with pantry. Gas heat and gas cooking, Conveniently located with bus service just outside your front door to either Ashmont or Forest Hills. Easy access to I-93. Nearby are grocery store, fitness center and banks. Available June 15th, first and last month's rent required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Morton Street have any available units?
643 Morton Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Morton Street have?
Some of 643 Morton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
643 Morton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 643 Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 643 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 643 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 643 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 643 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 643 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 643 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
