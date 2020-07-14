643 Morton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors gym range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Move in ready, big and bright, four bedroom apartment with high ceilings on 2nd floor. Recent improvements including fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Big bedrooms with ample closet space..Eat in kitchen with pantry. Gas heat and gas cooking, Conveniently located with bus service just outside your front door to either Ashmont or Forest Hills. Easy access to I-93. Nearby are grocery store, fitness center and banks. Available June 15th, first and last month's rent required.