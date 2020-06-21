All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C

64 Queensberry St · (617) 319-5787
Location

64 Queensberry St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 210C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Unit 210C Available 09/01/20 (SEPT. 1) ** STUDIO CONDO with EAT-IN KITCHEN ** - Property Id: 295003

*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.

Available September 1.

The FENWAY.

STUDIO CONDO for Rent in
Beautiful Courtyard Building.

SUNNY CORNER Unit with
EAT-IN KICHEN.

HARDWOOD FLOORS.
HEAT & Hot Water INCLUDED.
ON-SITE LAUNDRY.

ONLY ½ FEE.

GREAT LOCATION!

(CONVENIENT to):
Several “T” Stops, LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area,
BACK BAY, KENMORE, COOLIDGE CORNER,
SUPERMARKETS, Many RESTAURANTS, and More.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295003
Property Id 295003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have any available units?
64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have?
Some of 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C currently offering any rent specials?
64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C pet-friendly?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C offer parking?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C does not offer parking.
Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have a pool?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C does not have a pool.
Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have accessible units?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C does not have accessible units.
Does 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 QUEENSBERRY ST. 210C does not have units with dishwashers.
