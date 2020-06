Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Be the first one to live in this crisp, brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit minutes away from Maverick Square! This gorgeous unit offers modern energy efficient appliances, an open concept, hardwood floors throughout, custom built-in closets, storage space in both bedrooms, great lighting, in-unit laundry, smart intercom, central air and high ceilings. Schedule your appointment today to see this fabulous unit!!!