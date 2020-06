Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

This 3 Bedroom apartment is part of a very modern new building on the East Boston Water Front. Has views of the city and Harbor. There is walkin closet. Large bathrooms. Laundry In unit. Gas Stoves! Granite Counter Tops. With all stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Has Front Desk Concierge service. There are outdoor spaces. Sitting area fire pits and Grills. There are several commons spaces. Also a Courtyard. There assigned garage parking available. There is Laundry in every you. All appliances are the same in every apartment. Pictures may not represent the actual unit but may represent building finishes. Move in dates flexible between units. *Floor plans vary, along with apartment sizes, number of bedrooms and bathrooms



Terms: One year lease