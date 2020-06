Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Vacant unit in Jamaica Plain with full broker fee! Updated this month so you will be the first to enjoy new hardwood floors all new paint and updated kitchen. Spacious eat-in kitchen and extra storage room.First floor unit with three large bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoor in the common backyard. Close to green and orange lines in Jamaica Plain as well has Whole Foods restaurants and many stores.