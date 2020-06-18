All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Sewall St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Sewall St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

6 Sewall St.

6 Sewall Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Sewall Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Two bed-bed-split style with lots of closet space. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, disposal, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Unit can be used as a three bed with no living room, or a two bed with a large living room. Close to Brigham Circle Medical Area, Northeastern, Wentworth, Berklee School of Music easy access to downtown. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange and Brigham Circle Green Line Line and 66 Bus line. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sewall St. have any available units?
6 Sewall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Sewall St. have?
Some of 6 Sewall St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sewall St. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sewall St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sewall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Sewall St. is pet friendly.
Does 6 Sewall St. offer parking?
No, 6 Sewall St. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Sewall St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sewall St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sewall St. have a pool?
No, 6 Sewall St. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Sewall St. have accessible units?
No, 6 Sewall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sewall St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Sewall St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Sewall St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity