6 Sewall St.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed media room range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room

Two bed-bed-split style with lots of closet space. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, disposal, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Unit can be used as a three bed with no living room, or a two bed with a large living room. Close to Brigham Circle Medical Area, Northeastern, Wentworth, Berklee School of Music easy access to downtown. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange and Brigham Circle Green Line Line and 66 Bus line. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.