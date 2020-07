Amenities

Mission Hill 3-family house, close to Harvard Medical School, Northeastern University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. Steps to Orange line station Jackson Square, and Roxbury Crossing. This apartment has 3 bright bedrooms and 1 full bath. Kitchens and bathrooms are newly renovated. Brand new washer and dryer in the apartment, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and gleaming hardwood floors. Utilities are not included.



Terms: One year lease