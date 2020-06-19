All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 55 Saint Stephen St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
55 Saint Stephen St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

55 Saint Stephen St.

55 Saint Stephen Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Saint Stephen Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Efficiency apartment (Large private room with bath and kitchenette). Heat, hot water and electric included in rent. New kitchenette features built-in Advantium convection/microwave oven, two burner induction cooktop, garbage disposal, ice maker fridge. Wood floors throughout. Large closet. Fabulous lighting. Lovely tile bath. Truly beautiful unit in professionally maintained building steps from Northeastern, NEC and other area colleges. Building sit close to Northeastern University and the Green, Orange, and Silver Lines. Undergraduate students are required to have cosigners. To see this apartment and others like it, call a Red Tree agent for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Saint Stephen St. have any available units?
55 Saint Stephen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Saint Stephen St. have?
Some of 55 Saint Stephen St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Saint Stephen St. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Saint Stephen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Saint Stephen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Saint Stephen St. is pet friendly.
Does 55 Saint Stephen St. offer parking?
No, 55 Saint Stephen St. does not offer parking.
Does 55 Saint Stephen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Saint Stephen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Saint Stephen St. have a pool?
No, 55 Saint Stephen St. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Saint Stephen St. have accessible units?
No, 55 Saint Stephen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Saint Stephen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Saint Stephen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 55 Saint Stephen St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity