55 Saint Stephen St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Efficiency apartment (Large private room with bath and kitchenette). Heat, hot water and electric included in rent. New kitchenette features built-in Advantium convection/microwave oven, two burner induction cooktop, garbage disposal, ice maker fridge. Wood floors throughout. Large closet. Fabulous lighting. Lovely tile bath. Truly beautiful unit in professionally maintained building steps from Northeastern, NEC and other area colleges. Building sit close to Northeastern University and the Green, Orange, and Silver Lines. Undergraduate students are required to have cosigners. To see this apartment and others like it, call a Red Tree agent for a showing today.