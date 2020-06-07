All apartments in Boston
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

54 Athol Street

54 Athol Street · (781) 605-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Athol Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
54 Athol Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Senne, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 09/01 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 full bath duplex on the basement level and first floor in a multi-family house located near Harvard Business School in Allston/Cambridge line. Unit features an open layout with a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Off-street parking available for additional $150/month. Easy access to the public transportation, buslines, restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 4-Mar-20 / ID 3452401 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Athol Street have any available units?
54 Athol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Athol Street have?
Some of 54 Athol Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Athol Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Athol Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Athol Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Athol Street is pet friendly.
Does 54 Athol Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 Athol Street does offer parking.
Does 54 Athol Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Athol Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Athol Street have a pool?
No, 54 Athol Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 Athol Street have accessible units?
No, 54 Athol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Athol Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Athol Street does not have units with dishwashers.
