54 Athol Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Senne, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 09/01 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 full bath duplex on the basement level and first floor in a multi-family house located near Harvard Business School in Allston/Cambridge line. Unit features an open layout with a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Off-street parking available for additional $150/month. Easy access to the public transportation, buslines, restaurants and shops. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 4-Mar-20 / ID 3452401 ]