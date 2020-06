525 East 2nd St.

Amenities

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE** SPACIOUS EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM CONDO WITH 1 PARKING SPACE! RECENTLY RENOVATED 1600+SF BI-LEVEL UNIT FEATURING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE & CENTRAL AIR. KING SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM & LARGE DOUBLE CLOSETS. 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. ALL 3 BATHROOMS OFFER BATHTUBS AND GANITE VANITIES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT, NEST THERMOSTAT. PREMIER EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SEAPORT DISTRICT, & ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS & RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE NOW, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease