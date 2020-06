Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Make this beautiful apartment your new home! Three large bedrooms with ample closets plus plenty of additional storage, including walk-in closets. Additional room has no closet and it is perfect for an office. Updated bathroom. Bright kitchen with stainless steel stove and built-in microwave. Huge back porch! Outside of the building is monitored by cameras for added security. In unit washer (no dryer).. Beautiful hardwood floors! Convenient location: walking distance to JFK/UMASS T station and to Carson Beach. near supermarket and many shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-93. On street parking with resident sticker. Looking for respectful tenants. Good credit and references a MUST! ***Maximum 3 occupants. NO PETS please. Available July 1st. Hurry in- this will not last!



Terms: One year lease