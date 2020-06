Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage

ID: 205414822 Rent: $2,800 / Month Beds: 3 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Cats Allowed Fantastic space in Brighton with laundry on site. Two parking spaces provided at tandem- one is a garage spot. Two spacious bedrooms with a third possible bedroom or office. Large kitchen if you like to cook. If you like to entertain outside, enjoy the big yard or deck! For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446