Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

49 Beech Glen St.

49 Beech Glen Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming unit in multi family featuring: - Glossy hardwood flooring! - Modern eat in kitchen! - Spacious bay front living room! - Nicely sized bedrooms! - Updated tiled full bathroom! - Private porch & shared yard! - Coin op laundry in basement! Great location in Roxbury's Fort Hill, a nice alternative to Mission Hill but just as conveniently located! Easy access to Orange Line at Jackson station & Roxbury Crossing as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Convenient to many local schools and universities including Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Roxbury Community College, Boston Architectural College, Boston Latin High School, Harvard Medical School, and more! Nearby Longwood Medical Area's many hospitals such as Brigham & Women's, Beth Israel, Children's Hospital. Close to Egleston Square, Jackson Square, Roxbury Crossing, Jamaica Plain, Franklin Park & the Zoo, and lively Dudley Square! Located close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, and all the excitement of Boston!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Beech Glen St. have any available units?
49 Beech Glen St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Beech Glen St. have?
Some of 49 Beech Glen St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Beech Glen St. currently offering any rent specials?
49 Beech Glen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Beech Glen St. pet-friendly?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Beech Glen St. offer parking?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. does not offer parking.
Does 49 Beech Glen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Beech Glen St. have a pool?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. does not have a pool.
Does 49 Beech Glen St. have accessible units?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Beech Glen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Beech Glen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
