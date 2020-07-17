49 Beech Glen St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming unit in multi family featuring: - Glossy hardwood flooring! - Modern eat in kitchen! - Spacious bay front living room! - Nicely sized bedrooms! - Updated tiled full bathroom! - Private porch & shared yard! - Coin op laundry in basement! Great location in Roxbury's Fort Hill, a nice alternative to Mission Hill but just as conveniently located! Easy access to Orange Line at Jackson station & Roxbury Crossing as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Convenient to many local schools and universities including Northeastern, Simmons, Berklee, Emmauel, Wheelock, Mass College of Pharmacy, NE Conservatory, School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Mass College of Art, Wentworth, Roxbury Community College, Boston Architectural College, Boston Latin High School, Harvard Medical School, and more! Nearby Longwood Medical Area's many hospitals such as Brigham & Women's, Beth Israel, Children's Hospital. Close to Egleston Square, Jackson Square, Roxbury Crossing, Jamaica Plain, Franklin Park & the Zoo, and lively Dudley Square! Located close to shopping, dining, bars, parks, nightlife, and all the excitement of Boston!



Terms: One year lease